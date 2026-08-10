Thailand school shooting death toll rises to nine after girl dies

A 12-year-old girl died in hospital, lifting Thailand’s school shooting toll to nine and reopening questions about campus security and gun access.

The death toll from Thailand’s school shooting rose to nine after a 12-year-old girl died in hospital, pushing the country deeper into a public-safety crisis centered on school security and youth violence prevention. Thai police said the girl died after suffering injuries in the attack at Debsirin Nonthaburi School, in Bang Kruai district on the outskirts of Bangkok.

The shooting unfolded at the school in Nonthaburi province on Aug. 7 and ended with the gunman dead by suicide, according to police. Authorities identified the suspect as a 14-year-old student, and later said he had first killed his grandparents at home before opening fire at the school. The revised death toll came as doctors and police continued updating the number of victims who had died from their injuries.

Students described scrambling to survive as shots rang out across the campus. One pupil told the BBC that students fled by climbing over a school fence, a detail that underscored how quickly a place built for routine and protection became an escape route. The school, now tied to one of Thailand’s deadliest recent attacks, joined a growing list of sites where families, teachers and children have been forced to absorb trauma that began in seconds and lasted for days.

The attack has sharpened questions about how much warning school systems can detect before violence erupts, and how well police and emergency responders can move once it does. Reuters later reported that investigators were examining the suspect’s motives. CBC News reported that police said an air gun had been confiscated from the boy last year, while Reuters later said police described him as having watched violent online content.

Those details have fed a familiar debate in Thailand over weapons access, school safety and the limits of after-the-fact reforms. Mass shootings are especially alarming in a country where schools are expected to function as protected spaces, yet each new tragedy forces officials back to the same questions: who had access to a weapon, what warning signs were missed and whether security procedures were ready when the shooting started.

The case has also revived scrutiny of how authorities respond after the first headlines fade. The toll first appeared lower, then rose as victims died from their injuries, a pattern that turned the shooting into a rolling emergency rather than a single event. For Debsirin Nonthaburi School, the final count of nine marked not just a police update, but another reminder that Thailand’s response to school violence is still defined by reaction, grief and the pressure to prevent the next attack.