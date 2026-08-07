Thailand school shooting leaves several dead, including teachers and grandparents

A 14-year-old killed his grandparents, then opened fire at a Bangkok-area school, leaving at least eight dead before dying by suicide.

A 14-year-old student killed his grandparents and then opened fire at Debsirin Nonthaburi School outside Bangkok, leaving at least eight people dead before taking his own life. Teachers were among the victims at the all-boys high school in Bang Kruai district, where police and emergency crews surrounded the campus and parents waited outside the taped-off gates.

The shooting unfolded around 10 a.m. local time, and the toll shifted rapidly as authorities pieced together what happened. Early reports put the death toll at at least seven, while later accounts raised it to at least eight; injuries were also reported as more than a dozen, more than 20, or as many as 23. The changing figures reflected the speed and confusion of the break in the attack, which began at home and ended on school grounds.

Thai authorities said the teenager had already killed his two grandparents before heading to school. That sequence turned the case into both a domestic killing and a mass shooting, and it pushed firearm access, school security, and youth mental-health safeguards to the center of the national response. The suspect later died by suicide, ending the attack within the school compound.

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Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul vowed to push a new gun law after the shooting, as pressure built on the government to respond to another mass killing. Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the region, and repeated vows to tighten gun laws have not prevented further attacks. The shooting was described as the country’s deadliest mass shooting since 2022 and its second school shooting reported in 2026, underscoring how quickly the issue has returned to the top of the political agenda.

The killing at Debsirin Nonthaburi School, in Nonthaburi province northwest of Bangkok, landed with particular force because it combined a family homicide with an attack on a school already meant to be protected. With teachers and grandparents among the dead, the case has intensified scrutiny of how a 14-year-old obtained a weapon, moved between home and school, and carried out an assault that left the country confronting another failure of prevention.