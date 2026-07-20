The Odyssey storms global box office with $264 million debut

The Odyssey opened to $264.1 million worldwide, with more than $124 million in the U.S. The premium-format rush at AMC was the strongest for any studio title there since 2022.

The Odyssey opened to $264.1 million worldwide, including more than $124 million in the U.S., a scale that shows how far theatrical audiences will still go for a true event movie. Deadline’s box-office tally put the global launch at $264.1 million, while The Guardian described the debut at $264 million, placing Christopher Nolan’s film among the strongest starts of the year.

The domestic number was the clearest signal. Deadline called the U.S. opening the best live-action haul of 2026 and a Nolan best, after the film had been tracking much lower, first toward $80 million to $100 million in the U.S. and later toward about $200 million worldwide. By weekend’s end, the movie had already cleared both forecasts, giving Universal Pictures a launch that immediately reset expectations for the run ahead.

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The early demand was especially strong in premium large-format screenings, the part of the box office that often reveals how seriously moviegoers are treating a release. Deadline said Thursday previews in the U.S. were around $15 million, and that first-day PLF advance ticket sales were the best at AMC for any studio title since 2022. That kind of advance buying matters because it shows audiences are not just waiting for convenience; they are paying up front for the biggest screens and the first available showtimes.

Source: variety.com

The split between the U.S. and overseas markets also points to a broad theatrical appeal. With more than $124 million coming from the domestic market and a worldwide total of $264.1 million, The Odyssey did not rely on a single territory to create its opening surge. The result gave the film instant leverage across theaters and international bookings, while setting a new benchmark for how a Nolan title can still pull crowds without a preexisting franchise template.

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko

For exhibitors, the opening is a reminder that event cinema still has a defined lane. A film that can produce a $15 million preview night, strong premium-format advance sales at AMC, and a live-action domestic record for the year is not just filling seats. It is showing that audiences still respond when the movie itself is marketed as the reason to leave home and see it in theaters first.