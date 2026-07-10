The Pitt dominates Emmys with 13 acting nominations

The Pitt turned 25 Emmy nominations into 13 acting slots, a rare cast-wide sweep that gave the Pittsburgh ER drama its biggest awards jolt yet.

The Pitt turned its first major Emmy outing into a cast-wide breakaway, landing 13 acting nominations from 25 total nominations and putting a crowded Pittsburgh emergency room at the center of the race. The HBO Max medical drama, built around doctors, nurses, interns and patients moving through a single intense workday, was nominated in a way that spread attention across the ensemble instead of concentrating it on one star.

Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, Sepideh Moafi, Gerran Howell, Tina Ivlev and Tal Anderson were among the performers singled out by the Television Academy, which also nominated The Pitt for Outstanding Drama Series. The show’s design helped create that visibility: in a fast-moving hospital setting, even brief scenes carry high-stakes emotional weight, and the series gives multiple characters room to land. That structure made the cast itself the story of the nominations, with the academy treating the ensemble as the title’s defining strength.

The performance surge came after an unusually efficient rookie run. In its first Emmy season, The Pitt earned three acting nominations and won all three, including Noah Wyle’s lead actor win at the September 14, 2025 Emmys. That early success gave the series an immediate prestige base, and this year’s haul suggested the show has not only held that momentum but widened it into a broader awards presence.

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The broader Emmy picture underscored how unusual that kind of concentration is. There were 28 first-time Emmy nominees among the 2026 contenders, and The Pitt’s share of the acting field was large enough to stand out in a category set that usually spreads recognition across many series. The Television Academy’s nominee page lists The Pitt with 38 nominations and five Emmys across its run, evidence that the show has become one of television’s most decorated new dramas in a very short time.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards are set for September 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with NBC airing the ceremony and Peacock streaming it live. For The Pitt, the 2026 nominations turned a breakout first season into something rarer: an ensemble drama with enough standout parts to dominate the acting conversation.