Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library opens in North Dakota on July 4, 2026

Roosevelt’s Badlands legacy is becoming a 96,000-square-foot institution in Medora, timed to July 4 and built to turn his politics of conservation, leadership and citizenship into a civic stage.

A new presidential library in the North Dakota Badlands will do more than preserve Theodore Roosevelt’s papers and artifacts. It will put his ideas about conservation, leadership and American identity into a 96,000-square-foot museum at the edge of Theodore Roosevelt National Park, on a 93-acre butte overlooking the Little Missouri River.

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library will open in Medora on July 4, 2026, the nation’s 250th birthday, with the grand opening and first public day set for that date. General-admission tickets for July 4 were already sold out, while timed-entry tickets remained available for July 5 and later dates. The library says it will open year-round beginning July 4, with adults age 13 and older priced at $26, youth ages 3 to 12 at $16, and children under 3 admitted free.

The project places Roosevelt back in the landscape he said shaped him. He spent nearly four years hunting and ranching in the North Dakota Badlands in the 1880s before becoming president, and supporters have long treated those years as foundational to his conservation ethic and his view of national character. The foundation behind the library says its mission pillars are leadership, citizenship and conservation, a framework that points to a deliberate attempt to turn Roosevelt’s legacy into an institutional argument about public service and civic duty.

The opening weekend is being staged as a broader public event, not just a ribbon-cutting. Planned programming includes an “Eyes on the Stars” drone show, immersive AI exhibits, live music, food trucks, family activities, evening performances and guest speakers. The foundation has described the experience as nontraditional and immersive, with the participant cast as the hero, a format designed to move Roosevelt’s story beyond static display and into interpretation about the country he helped define.

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That approach also reflects years of political and logistical debate over where the library should stand and what public purpose it should serve. Early plans considered splitting the project between Medora and Dickinson, but the foundation reversed course and chose one site after board chairman Bruce Pitts said the two-site concept made the vision seem muddled. The project’s funding and governance have also drawn recurring scrutiny in North Dakota, where earlier discussion centered on an estimated $150 million cost, a mix of public support and private fundraising, and questions about state money, operations endowments and constitutional limits.

Supporters have framed the library as both a memorial and a tourism anchor for western North Dakota. By opening in Medora, beside the park Roosevelt helped define, the institution is positioning his legacy not as a relic of the past but as a live argument over how government uses power, how Americans define the land, and who gets to claim Roosevelt’s version of the nation.