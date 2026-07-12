Thiago Almada explains Argentina's World Cup rise before England semifinal

Argentina beat Switzerland in extra time and now faces England, with Thiago Almada rising from rotation piece to a bigger role in Lionel Scaloni’s title defense.

Argentina booked a semifinal against England after a 3-1 extra-time win over Switzerland, with goals from Mac Allister, Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez. In that run, Thiago Almada has moved from useful squad option to a more influential piece for Lionel Scaloni, adding another layer of depth to a team trying to defend the crown it won in Qatar.

Almada framed that rise as a product of habits rather than headlines. “Damos lo último hasta el final y vamos a seguir dándolo todo,” he said, underscoring the way Argentina has carried its work from the group stage into the knockout rounds. He also described the messages he received from Enzo Fernández and Lionel Scaloni when he came on against Switzerland, a reminder that Argentina’s senior players and coach keep the bench connected to the game plan even in the most stressful minutes.

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The Atlético de Madrid midfielder brings more than one season’s form into that role. Atlético completed his signing on July 17, 2025 on a contract through 2030, after his path had already taken him from Vélez Sarsfield to Atlanta United, Botafogo and a loan spell at Lyon. Born on April 26, 2001 in Ciudadela, Buenos Aires, Almada debuted for Argentina’s senior side on September 23, 2022 in a 3-0 win over Honduras and was part of the squad that won the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

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That background has fed a tournament profile that has grown week by week. Almada started Argentina’s 3-0 win over Argelia, started again in the 2-0 victory over Austria and came off the bench against Jordania, a sequence that shows Scaloni trusting him more as the knockout rounds have tightened. Atlético has described him as a player who can operate as a mediapunta or on either wing, and he is one of 13 Atlético players in the World Cup. With England next, Argentina enters the semifinal with a familiar core and a younger attacker who is no longer just filling a role, but helping define it.