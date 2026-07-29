Third victim dies after West Mersea beach tragedy, family calls for safety review

Musa Ahmed died after the West Mersea Beach incident, bringing the death toll to three as his family called for a review of safety measures.

Musa Ahmed has died after getting into difficulty in the water at West Mersea Beach in Essex, becoming the third fatality from the incident that also killed Sameeha Rahman, 15, and her mother Shelina Rahman, 41. The boy’s father has called for a review of safety measures at the site, putting beach safety, warning systems and emergency response under fresh scrutiny.

The family had been at the beach when they got into difficulty last Wednesday. The Mirror said Sameeha Rahman, Shelina Rahman and Musa Ahmed were in the water with three other family members when the incident unfolded, while relatives said the group was caught by dangerous conditions near the Essex coast.

AI-generated illustration

Matiur Rahman said the family was “shocked” after Shelina Rahman and Sameeha Rahman died while trying to rescue the seven-year-old boy. Another relative said a “very strong tide” swept the mother and daughter out to sea, and the father of the child who had been fighting for life said that factor should prompt a review of the safety measures in place at West Mersea Beach.

Photo by Egor Komarov

The beach area drew an immediate public-safety response after the tragedy, with people being asked to stay away from West Mersea Beach. The deaths now raise direct questions for those responsible for the site about whether swimmers and families are given enough warning about tide conditions, whether signs and public notices are clear, and whether rescue cover is sufficient when a popular beach becomes dangerous without warning.

Neil Theasby via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

West Mersea Beach remains the scene of a loss that began with one family outing and ended with three deaths. With Musa Ahmed now added to the toll, the pressure on officials to examine how the beach is managed has become harder to ignore.