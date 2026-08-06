Third Way pledges $15 million to fight Democratic Socialists of America

Third Way is putting $15 million behind an effort to blunt the DSA through 2028. The clash lands as three in four Democrats say they would back a democratic socialist.

Third Way has pledged $15 million to discredit the Democratic Socialists of America between now and 2028, putting a centrist Democratic group directly into the party’s next big fight over who gets to define its future. The money turns a familiar ideological split into a proxy war over primaries, messaging and the coalition Democrats will need in the next presidential cycle.

Jonathan Cowan, Third Way’s president, has become the public face of the effort. The organization’s July 14 memo, “The Left’s Three Big Lies Behind the Platner Disaster,” showed the group was already pressing anti-left arguments in the 2026 cycle. Third Way’s X profile describes it as a “fact-driven, future-focused national think tank championing modern center-left ideas,” a branding that sits alongside a more aggressive message aimed squarely at democratic socialism.

The political opening for that campaign is mixed. A July 30 Washington Post-Ipsos poll found that three in four Democrats would be open to supporting a democratic socialist for president, even though less than half of all Americans said they would vote for one. That gap explains why the argument is no longer just about slogans. It is about whether party leaders can contain the appeal of democratic socialism inside Democratic primaries before it shapes the party’s national image.

The reaction has been immediate on the left. Josh Marshall called Third Way’s approach “inherently disruptive,” and a video post from Jamaal Bowman that mentioned Cowan and Matt Bennett suggested left-leaning Democrats see Third Way as an active opponent rather than a neutral policy shop. The split has been reinforced by broader debate over how much room socialists should have inside the Democratic Party, a question that has surfaced repeatedly as left-leaning candidates have gained strength in recent primaries.

That is why Third Way’s pledge matters beyond one memo or one campaign. The $15 million is a sign that party moderates are preparing a sustained effort to shape candidate recruitment, party messaging and the donor class ahead of 2028, when Democrats will again have to decide whether the party’s future runs through the center or through the rising left.