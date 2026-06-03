Thompson Claims Win in California’s 4th District Race

Mike Thompson has declared victory in California's 4th Congressional District, solidifying his position in the U.S. House. Official tallies and demographic data provide context for the outcome.

Mike Thompson has declared victory in the closely watched California 4th Congressional District race, according to The Napa Valley Register. The announcement comes as vote counting continues across the state, with early results indicating a strong showing for the incumbent Democrat.

Official Results and Voter Turnout

The California Secretary of State’s official election results for the 4th District show Thompson with a significant lead over his challenger. While final certification is pending, current tallies reflect a decisive margin. The district, which includes parts of Napa, Yolo, Lake, and Solano Counties, saw robust voter turnout, consistent with statewide trends in high-profile congressional contests.

Thompson’s vote share aligns with historical patterns for the district, which has leaned Democratic in recent cycles.

Turnout data available from the Secretary of State’s office points to increased participation compared to previous midterm elections.

District Profile and Demographics

California’s 4th Congressional District is notable for its diverse population and mix of urban, suburban, and rural communities. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the district is home to over 750,000 residents, with significant Latino, Asian, and African American communities. Median household income and educational attainment are above state averages, factors that have influenced voter priorities in recent years.

The district’s political landscape has shifted in the past decade, with redistricting and demographic changes playing key roles.

Economic issues and climate policy have been central to local campaign debates, reflecting the district’s agricultural base and environmental concerns.

Campaign Finance and Election Context

Data from OpenSecrets shows that the 4th District race attracted significant campaign spending, with Thompson maintaining a fundraising advantage throughout the cycle. His campaign focused on health care, infrastructure, and wildfire prevention—issues resonant with district voters, according to analysts tracking the race. The challenger, while competitive, was unable to close the gap in both fundraising and grassroots support.

Looking Ahead

With Thompson’s victory now declared, attention shifts to the policies and initiatives he will prioritize in the next congressional term. Voters in the 4th District will be watching closely as their representative returns to Washington, D.C., to address the challenges and opportunities facing their communities. Final certified results and a breakdown of precinct-level data are expected in the coming weeks, providing further insight into this year’s electoral dynamics.