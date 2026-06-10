Thomson Reuters faces shareholder vote over ICE contract ethics

Shareholders voted on a union-backed bid to force Thomson Reuters to review ICE and DHS contracts, turning a Toronto data giant into an ethics test.

Thomson Reuters faced a shareholder reckoning over whether its data tools should be sold to immigration enforcement, as investors gathered for the company’s annual meeting and weighed a union-backed resolution on ICE-related business. The fight has turned a profitable government contracting line into a governance flashpoint, with critics pressing the Toronto company to redraw the ethical boundaries around its clients.

The proposal, filed by the British Columbia General Employees’ Union, asked Thomson Reuters to commission an independent human-rights impact assessment of how its products are used by law enforcement and immigration authorities. The company’s board recommended voting against the measure, arguing that its existing human-rights due-diligence process already addresses those concerns. A BCGEU memo dated May 2026 was sent to institutional investors ahead of the vote, underscoring the union’s effort to turn the issue into a wider test of stewardship for large data firms.

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At the center of the dispute are Thomson Reuters’ CLEAR investigative database and its license-plate-recognition data, products critics say can support surveillance and tracking. One US$5.9 million Department of Homeland Security contract providing access to CLEAR was set to expire in March 2026, while a separate US$22.8 million ICE contract was set to expire at the end of May. In March, about 200 Thomson Reuters workers, many based in St. Paul, Minnesota, sent management a letter urging the company not to renew the ICE deal and raising ethical, legal and human-rights concerns.

The pressure did not stop there. Former Thomson Reuters senior attorney editor Billie Little filed a retaliation lawsuit in federal court in Oregon on April 14, 2026, after helping lead employee opposition to the contracts. Thomson Reuters management held a special meeting of shareholders on April 28, and the annual shareholder meeting took place on June 10, 2026. The company has said its products are intended for lawful purposes and that it takes the legality and legitimacy of its business seriously.

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The dispute captures a broader clash between ESG-style shareholder activism and the economics of public-sector technology sales. BCGEU has pushed Thomson Reuters on ICE-related contracts since 2019, arguing that a company built on trusted information cannot ignore how its tools are used in immigration enforcement. Thomson Reuters chief executive Steve Hasker said in 2023 that the company began working with ICE before the current surge in deportations, and was later pulled into a wider set of problems it did not create. For Thomson Reuters, the vote is about more than one contract: it is about whether investors can force data firms to treat certain government customers as off limits.