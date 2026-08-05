Thomson Reuters raises revenue outlook on wider AI rollout

Thomson Reuters lifted its organic revenue outlook to about 8% after second-quarter sales rose 9%, with legal, tax and corporate AI tools driving demand.

Thomson Reuters raised its full-year organic revenue growth forecast to roughly 8.0% after second-quarter revenue climbed 9% and organic revenue rose 8% for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The Toronto-based company said organic growth in its Big 3 segments, Legal, Corporates and Tax, reached 10%, a sign that its AI push is starting to show up in paid professional products rather than in pilot projects or marketing claims.

Chief executive Steve Hasker said the company’s second-half priority was “further deepening our leadership in trusted Fiduciary-Grade AI solutions.” He also said, “We saw strong momentum continue in the second quarter, underscored by 10% organic revenue growth in our 'Big 3' segments.” The company tied that momentum to CoCounsel Legal and broader AI demand across its portfolio.

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The revenue update matters because Thomson Reuters sells to lawyers, tax professionals and corporate compliance teams that pay for faster research, stronger search and summarization, and automated workflows. Those customers need reliable outputs, especially in areas where citations, confidentiality and bias can affect decisions and client work. Thomson Reuters has been positioning its AI tools as embedded features inside those daily tasks, not as standalone consumer apps.

The company said in February that one million professionals had turned to CoCounsel as it scaled AI for regulated industries. It has also been marketing CoCounsel Legal and CoCounsel Tax as trusted, fiduciary-grade tools for high-stakes work, and its second-quarter presentation included sections on “Product & Innovation Updates” and a “2026 Full-Year Outlook Update.” That framing suggests the company sees AI as a product upgrade that can help lock in subscriptions and improve retention among professional users.

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The latest guidance increase adds Thomson Reuters to the list of established enterprise software and information firms trying to prove that AI can lift revenue, not just spending. The key question for investors is whether these tools can broaden demand enough to outweigh the cost of building and maintaining them. For now, Thomson Reuters is telling the market that its wider rollout is translating into commercial traction in legal, tax and corporate workflows, with the Big 3 segments leading the way.