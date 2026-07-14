Thomson Reuters sells majority stake in Global Print business to KKR

Thomson Reuters will sell 51% of Global Print to KKR for about $500 million, but keep the content rights, editorial control and 49% ownership.

Thomson Reuters will sell a 51% stake in its Global Print business to KKR for about $500 million, while retaining 49% ownership, the intellectual property and full editorial control over the content portfolio. The transaction was announced in Toronto and New York and will create a new joint venture with an exclusive license to distribute Thomson Reuters material in print and on ProView, the company’s eBook platform.

Global Print generated $490 million in revenue in 2025, almost a quarter of Thomson Reuters’ companywide total. The business is expected to decline each year as customers keep shifting to online products. The unit serves legal and tax professionals, governments, law schools and corporations, and it also provides commercial printing services for a wide range of book publishers. Thomson Reuters expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

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The move will let Thomson Reuters focus more tightly on its Big 3 businesses: legal professionals, corporates, and tax and accounting. Thomson Reuters’ 2025 annual report calls Global Print a leading provider of information primarily in print format to legal and tax professionals, government lawyers and judges, law schools and corporations.

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Steve Hasker, Thomson Reuters president and chief executive, said the Global Print business has a long and respected history of serving legal and tax professionals with trusted printed reference materials. Brian Dillard, a KKR partner and co-chief investment officer for Global Atlantic, said Thomson Reuters has built a highly regarded print platform that he described as a trusted benchmark for printed reference materials. Thomson Reuters traces its history back to 1851, and its legal publishing roots include West Publishing, founded in 1872.