Thorbjornsen wins first PGA Tour title at Rocket Classic

Michael Thorbjornsen closed with a bogey-free 63 and a 26-foot birdie on the last hole to win his first PGA Tour title by two shots. The 24-year-old left Detroit as a proven winner.

Michael Thorbjornsen turned a promising week into a breakthrough Sunday, winning the Rocket Classic by two strokes and claiming his first PGA Tour title at Detroit Golf Club. He finished at 18-under after a bogey-free, 7-under 63, capped by a 26-foot birdie putt on his final hole.

The closing round gave Thorbjornsen the kind of scorecard that carries weight beyond one trophy. He added a chip-in birdie at No. 12, stayed clean on the back nine, and held off Xander Schauffele as challengers tried to close the gap. In a tournament that has often produced low scores and volatile leaderboards, Thorbjornsen answered with control when the pressure was highest.

That mattered because the win arrived at a key point in his career arc. Thorbjornsen is 24 and entered the PGA Tour as a rookie in 2025 after earning his card as the No. 1 player in the PGA Tour University Class of 2024. A first Tour victory changes the conversation around a player in his position: he is no longer just a rising name with amateur pedigree, but a winner with a result that can influence status, invitations, and sponsor interest for the rest of the season.

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The setting only sharpened the significance. The 2026 Rocket Classic was the penultimate event of the regular season, and Detroit Golf Club had unveiled a reported $16 million renovation for the tournament. The final round came after earlier wet and windy conditions, then turned sunny as Thorbjornsen kept his composure and finished the job in Detroit.

It also marked a closing chapter for the city. The Rocket Classic was the eighth and final edition played in Detroit, making Thorbjornsen’s victory part of the tournament’s last act at Detroit Golf Club. He left with a first PGA Tour title, a two-shot margin and the clearest evidence yet that one of golf’s most watched prospects has become a contender.