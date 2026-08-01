Thousands cross into Ceuta as Spain faces border crisis

Tens of thousands surged into Ceuta in 24 hours, then many turned back hungry and confused as Spain called the influx a border emergency.

Tens of thousands of people crossed from Morocco into Ceuta in roughly 24 hours. By Friday evening, most had returned to Morocco, many hungry, exhausted and disappointed after the sudden rush across Europe’s only land border with Africa.

Spanish officials estimated about 49,000 people entered Ceuta, while live counts later put the figure as high as 60,000. About 4,800 people had returned to Morocco at one stage, and later figures put the total back at roughly 48,000 to 48,300 by Friday. Images and videos showed people swimming from Morocco, wading through the water and running through the border gate as the surge unfolded.

The episode turned deadly. At least 18 people died in early accounts, and later Reuters and CNN tallies put the death toll at 57 during or around the crossings. Spain deployed the military and mobilized all available resources to restore order and support local authorities. Juan Jesús Vivas, Ceuta’s leader, called the situation a humanitarian and security emergency, and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the influx a violation of Spain’s territorial integrity.

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Ceuta, along with Melilla, is one of Spain’s two North African territories and together they form the European Union’s only land borders with Africa. Ceuta has been under Spanish governance for centuries, dating back to the 15th century. Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Spain’s interior minister, was expected to visit Ceuta.

Social media rumors and economic hardship helped drive the surge, adding to the pressure on a border crossing already strained by limited space and heavy policing. Spain’s Supreme Court ruled earlier in the month that migrants stopped at sea while trying to reach Ceuta or Melilla could be returned. Troops and border agents worked to push people back across the frontier.