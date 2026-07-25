Thousands evacuated as wildfires threaten Bordeaux suburbs in southwestern France

Thousands were pushed out of Bordeaux’s suburbs as flames edged toward the city, while Cap Ferret was fully evacuated and people were taken out by boat.

Thousands of people were evacuated from suburbs near Bordeaux on Saturday as wildfires on the city’s outskirts showed no signs of easing, forcing authorities to move residents out of the fire’s path while crews fought dangerous conditions. The emergency reached deep into Gironde, where the Cap Ferret peninsula was also ordered fully evacuated and boats were used to remove holidaymakers and residents from Lège-Cap-Ferret.

The fire threat was unfolding under punishing weather conditions. A view of Bordeaux from Bouliac showed smoke and flames near the city amid worsening drought after a heatwave, with water shortages affecting much of France. The scene underscored how quickly a wildfire in southwest France can move from open land into populated suburbs that sit between the city and surrounding wine-growing areas.

Michel BUZE via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

By July 23, more than 10,000 people had already been evacuated in southwestern France as the wildfire spread. Two days later, more than 40,000 people had been evacuated from the region over the course of two days, and the wider crisis had expanded far beyond Bordeaux, with more than 200,000 people evacuated from homes in France and Spain. Fires were also moving toward Madrid, while firefighters across southern Europe faced multiple fronts in intense heat.

France asked the European Union for help as the blazes continued to strain local resources. The evacuations in and around Bordeaux showed the pressure on roads, emergency services, and local infrastructure when fire reaches suburban neighborhoods rather than remote forestland. In those conditions, authorities have to clear residents quickly, protect power lines and businesses, and keep public services functioning even as crews prioritize life safety and containment.

Data visualization chart

The Bordeaux area has become one of the clearest examples of how recurring extreme heat and dry landscapes are reshaping fire risk in Europe. What had once been treated as a rural hazard now directly threatens dense residential corridors, tourist destinations like Cap Ferret, and the broader network of towns and transport links that surround a major city.