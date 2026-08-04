Thousands gather in Milan to mourn AC Milan legend Franco Baresi

Thousands lined Milan's streets for Franco Baresi’s funeral at Sant’Ambrogio, as the one-club captain and World Cup winner was mourned after dying at 66.

Thousands filled the streets of Milan for Franco Baresi's funeral at the Basilica of Sant'Ambrogio, a public farewell to the defender who spent all 20 years of his professional career at AC Milan. The service was scheduled for 11:00 CEST on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, and the City of Milan declared the day one of mourning after Baresi died at 66 following a period of ill health.

Baresi's singular place in the club's history came from a career that never left San Siro. He joined AC Milan in 1977 and retired in 1997, captaining the side for 15 seasons after first becoming captain at 22. AC Milan said he won six Serie A titles and three European Cup titles with the club, achievements that fixed him as one of football's most iconic centre-backs and as the standard-bearer for Milan's most successful modern era.

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That standing was made official in October 2024, when AC Milan introduced its Hall of Fame and named Baresi the first official inductee. The club said his "example and integrity will be forever etched into the club’s DNA," a tribute that matched the response outside the church as Milan legends gathered and former teammates sent tributes in the hours before the funeral.

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Baresi's influence reached beyond club football. He was a World Cup winner with Italy, giving him a rare place in the national game as well as at AC Milan. For supporters lining the streets, the scale of the turnout reflected more than grief for a former player. It marked the loss of a figure who embodied an era when AC Milan's identity, Italy's success and Baresi's own discipline were almost inseparable.