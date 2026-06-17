Thousands of Colombian fans turn Mexico City into a World Cup party

Thousands of Colombians turned the Ángel de la Independencia into a tricolor rally, a day before Colombia’s World Cup debut against Uzbekistan.

Colombian fans flooded the Ángel de la Independencia in Mexico City on Tuesday, June 16, turning one of the capital’s most recognizable landmarks into a tricolor rally of flags, jerseys, drums, foam, music and chants. The gathering came less than 24 hours before Colombia’s World Cup debut against Uzbekistan, and it made clear that the tournament was already reshaping public space before kickoff.

The scene on Paseo de la Reforma was driven by the Colombian community living in Mexico City, which helped organize a display that drew attention well beyond the immediate crowd. Estimates of attendance ranged from hundreds to thousands, with supporters visible in the area days ahead of the match. For many of them, the Angel was not just a meeting point but a civic stage, a place where diaspora identity could be seen in full view of the host city.

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The monument itself carried special weight. Inaugurated in 1910, the Ángel de la Independencia has long served as a central symbol of Mexico City and a traditional site for celebrations and demonstrations. On this night, it became a Colombian landmark as much as a Mexican one, reflecting how major tournaments can temporarily redraw the meaning of urban space and give migrant communities a louder public presence.

The football context added to the intensity. FIFA placed Colombia against Uzbekistan in Group K for the 2026 World Cup, with the match scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, at the Estadio Ciudad de México, also known as Estadio Azteca, with kickoff set for 20:00 local time. Colombia arrived with a multinational group assignment that also includes Portugal and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, while Uzbekistan entered its first World Cup, giving the opener added historical interest.

Diego Delso via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

That combination of sporting anticipation and public display gave the celebration a significance that went beyond fan spectacle. For Colombian supporters in Mexico City, the Angel became a place to affirm belonging, visibility and national pride in the shadow of the tournament’s opening days. By the time the first whistle approached, the city had already been marked by the colors of Colombia.