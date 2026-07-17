Thousands of World Cup bronze medal match tickets still unsold in Miami

About 7,000 FIFA tickets were still listed for England-France's bronze medal match in Miami as resale prices slid from $3,400-plus to under $1,000.

Around 7,000 tickets were still listed on FIFA’s ticket sites for England’s bronze medal match against France in Miami, a late-market signal that the World Cup’s final game in the city had not sold through. The third-place playoff is set for Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with England Football’s match centre listing a 10:00 PM Miami kickoff on Saturday, 18 July 2026.

The price drop has been stark. On 15 July, tickets for the final Miami game were still being offered from $3,400 upward, but by 16 July resale and last-minute listings had fallen below $1,000. Secondary marketplaces still showed inventory as the match drew near, with SeatGeek listing a France vs England World Cup third-place ticket at $1,093 and GameTime carrying the fixture as FIFA World Cup: France vs England - Match 103 (Bronze Medal) at Hard Rock Stadium.

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The numbers point to a market struggling to reconcile demand with price. FIFA reopened its last-minute ticket sales phase 50 days before kick-off, widening supply after the original release, while Football Supporters Europe urged FIFA to halt national-team allocation sales and called the prices “extortionate.” That pressure is now colliding with a fixture that carries less prestige than the final itself, even though FIFA’s preview labels it the World Cup Bronze final between France and England.

The setting matters too. This is the final Miami match of the tournament, but it is still a bronze-medal playoff, not a title match, and that distinction has clearly affected what fans will pay. The fact that tickets remained on sale across FIFA’s own platform and on resale sites such as SeatGeek, Vivid Seats and GameTime showed that the market had not reached the kind of scarcity FIFA typically seeks for a knockout showcase.

Source: simpleviewinc.com

For England supporters, the picture is not simply one of empty seats. It is a snapshot of pricing pressure, late scheduling and a lower-stakes fixture meeting a high-cost tournament. The bronze medal match still has a headline team and a major stadium, but by the eve of kickoff it was also carrying thousands of unsold seats and a market that had already reset sharply lower.