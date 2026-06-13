Thousands rally in Belfast against racism after days of unrest

About 4,000 people filled Belfast city centre to reject racism after unrest that drove ethnic minority families from their homes.

Thousands of people gathered outside Belfast City Hall on Saturday to reject racism after a week of violence and disorder that shook parts of the city. The "Together Against Hate" rally, organised by United Against Racism, began at about 13:00 and drew around 4,000 people, with police closing a number of roads to make space for the crowd.

The demonstration came after unrest triggered by a knife attack in north Belfast on Monday night, June 8, 2026, when footage of the incident spread widely on social media. In the days that followed, homes, businesses and vehicles were targeted, and some ethnic minority families were forced to flee their homes. In several cases, residents were left homeless after attacks on properties believed to be occupied by immigrants, deepening fears that the violence had crossed from public disorder into intimidation aimed at whole communities.

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Political leaders moved to condemn the unrest before the rally took place. On June 10, the Northern Ireland Executive said it "unequivocally condemn[ed] the disorder, violence and intimidation" and stressed that no community benefits from such actions. Justice Minister Naomi Long also criticised "commentators on the far-right" for stoking racial tensions, a warning that the anger on the streets was being amplified by voices far beyond Belfast itself.

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Police said they had created a Public Order Enquiry Team and were reviewing video and online evidence as they worked through the aftermath of the disorder. The first charge over the unrest was brought against a 39-year-old man accused of riot. Chief Constable Jon Boutcher described the disorder as an "act of self-harm" to communities, underlining the damage done not only to those attacked but also to Belfast’s wider civic life.

Photo by Jimmy Liao

The rally offered a public show of resistance to that damage, with political parties and trade unions represented in the crowd. It also reflected a wider anxiety across Belfast and Northern Ireland about racist violence, and about whether public anger can now be redirected into something more durable than a single day of speeches. For families forced to leave their homes, the test will be whether the promises made outside City Hall are matched by arrests, protection and a visible political response in the days ahead.