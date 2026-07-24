Three CD maturity mistakes to avoid before August renewal

A CD can quietly roll into a worse rate if you miss the notice. The fix is to compare competing APYs, liquidity needs and penalties before the grace period closes.

A certificate of deposit can look stable right up until maturity, then quietly reset your return if you do nothing. Banks typically send a maturity notice and give you only a seven- to 10-day grace period before the money can roll into a new term, which is long enough to miss and short enough to matter. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says CDs may renew automatically if the depositor takes no action at maturity, so the safest move is to treat that notice like a deadline, not a reminder.

Do not ignore the maturity notice

The first mistake is assuming the bank will keep the same deal alive or wait for you indefinitely. D'Andre Stroup told CBS News that the bank tends to notify you when the CD term is ending and inform you of your seven- to 10-day grace period before the CD auto-renews. That window is the one chance to decide whether the account should stay put, move to a new term, or be sent elsewhere.

That matters because the federal disclosure framework behind these accounts, Regulation DD, requires clear account disclosures and subsequent disclosures, but it does not remove the need for action from the saver. Many banks roll the money into a new CD with the same term if the customer misses maturity, a setup that can be easy to overlook when the original promotional rate has been on autopilot for months. Chase’s maturity guidance makes the same practical point in plainer language: understand your renewal options before maturity, rather than assuming the bank will preserve the old terms.

The risk is not just administrative. A maturity notice may arrive when market rates have shifted, and a saver who ignores it can lose the chance to reset the money on better terms elsewhere. CBS News also warned that letting a CD auto-renew can mean missing out on a potentially higher rate at another institution, which turns inaction into a rate decision.

Do not auto-renew without comparing the new APY

The second mistake is letting the CD roll over without checking the new annual percentage yield against what is available now. CBS News flagged this specifically: rollover APYs can be lower than the original promotional rate, and once the funds renew, they may be locked up again for another term. That is the consumer timing trap hidden inside a routine renewal.

Before the grace period ends, compare the bank’s renewal offer with current market rates on similar terms. A 6-month CD, 12-month CD, or longer term can look very different depending on the rate environment, and the gap between the original APY and the new one can be large enough to change the entire decision. Raisin has noted that many banks roll funds into a new CD with the same term if the depositor misses maturity, which is exactly why the comparison has to happen before the rollover, not after.

The decision should also include liquidity needs, not just headline APY. A higher rate does not help if the money will be needed soon for tuition, taxes, a car repair, or an emergency fund refill. Consider three concrete points before renewal:

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• The best competing APY you can actually obtain for the same term • How long you can leave the money untouched without disrupting near-term spending • Whether the early-withdrawal penalty on a new CD would erase the rate advantage if plans change

That framework matters because a new CD term is a commitment, not a placeholder. If the rate offered by the bank is below what is available in the wider market, auto-renewal can turn a once-competitive deposit into a drag on returns for months.

Do not wait until after the grace period passes

The third mistake is procrastinating until the grace period has already expired. CBS News published guidance on Aug. 19, 2025, for savers who had already missed a maturity date, and the advice was blunt: contact the financial institution and review the account’s grace period right away. That is the least flexible position to be in, because the account may already have been renewed and the available options can narrow fast.

Once the grace period closes, you may lose the clean ability to redirect the principal without penalties or delays. In many cases, the bank has already moved the funds into a new CD with the same term, which means the money is back under a new clock. At that point, the practical question shifts from choosing the best renewal to undoing or managing a renewal that already happened.

This is where the timing trap becomes expensive. If a saver waits too long, even a good market rate elsewhere can become irrelevant because the funds are committed again. The smoother approach is to review the maturity notice as soon as it lands, confirm the expiration date, and decide before the grace period ends whether to renew, move, or hold the funds in a more liquid account. That sequencing protects both yield and flexibility, which is the real issue in a fast-moving rate environment.

The bottom line is straightforward: a CD maturity date is not paperwork, it is a decision point. Ignore the notice, and the account can roll forward on weaker terms; skip the APY comparison, and you can lock in a lower return; wait too long, and the grace period can vanish before you act.