Three found dead in Jackson shooting, police search for suspect vehicle

Two women in their early 20s and a toddler were shot to death in Jackson. Police are looking for a red Mitsubishi Mirage with tag HSI 205.

Jackson police were searching Sunday for a red 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage linked to a triple homicide on Queen Alexandria Lane, where two women and a toddler were found shot multiple times inside a home. Investigators said the vehicle, tagged HSI 205, was last seen on Medgar Evers Boulevard at Sunset Drive.

Police said officers were first called to the 300 block of Queen Alexandria Lane on June 27 about an aggravated assault. When they arrived, they found the bodies of three unidentified victims. Jackson Police Chief Dr. RaShall Brackney said the two women were in their early 20s.

AI-generated illustration

The department said the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous. No arrest had been announced, and police did not identify any of the victims by name.

Source: wjtv.com

The case has left investigators with a narrow but urgent public-safety focus: locate the vehicle, identify the shooter, and piece together what led from an assault call to a scene with three people dead. Police asked anyone with information to call JPD at 601-960-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Michael Rivera via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Brackney, the department’s new chief, gave the update as detectives continued canvassing the area and looking for anyone who may have seen the Mirage near Medgar Evers Boulevard and Sunset Drive. The search now centers on whether the car was used in the shooting, who was inside it, and how it moved through the neighborhood before the victims were found.