Three hurt in Manchester school attack, counter-terror police lead probe

Counter-terrorism police have taken over a Manchester school stabbing probe after three people, including two 14-year-old pupils, were hurt.

Counter-terrorism detectives have taken charge of the Manchester school stabbing inquiry, raising the central public-safety question of why the case crossed that threshold and what evidence, if any, points investigators in that direction. Police have stressed that the attack at Co-op Academy Manchester in Blackley, north Manchester, has not been declared a terrorist incident, while officers say they are keeping an open mind about motive.

Greater Manchester Police were called to Plant Hill Road at about 08:30 BST on Tuesday 9 June 2026 after reports of a stabbing. Staff at the school quickly detained the suspected attacker before officers arrived, limiting the risk of further harm inside the academy.

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Three people were injured: two pupils, both 14, and a 27-year-old male staff member. The suspect is a 14-year-old girl who was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and later detained under the Mental Health Act for assessment. All three injured people have since been released from hospital, and police say their injuries are not believed to be serious.

The move to Counter Terrorism Policing North West has added a separate layer of scrutiny to a case that began as a school violence investigation, but officers have repeated that there is no information to indicate any further threat to the public and that no one else is being sought. Greater Manchester’s police commander, Chief Superintendent David Meeney, said detectives are continuing to work at pace to understand why the incident happened, while Chief Inspector Jon Shilvock said the physical injuries were not serious but the impact on those involved and witnesses would be significant.

Source: images.ctfassets.net

Police and local officials have also warned against online speculation, saying it is causing concern for the victims and the wider school community. Officers have remained in the area to reassure residents and staff as investigators piece together the circumstances around the attack, the response by school workers, and the reason counter-terrorism specialists are now leading the case.