Three in five Americans want stronger oversight of social media companies

Three in five Americans backed tighter social media oversight, and the poll also found support for age-verification tools to keep younger children off the platforms.

Three in five Americans favored stronger oversight of social media companies in a Reuters/Ipsos poll, underscoring how broad the appetite remains for tighter rules even as the platforms dominate daily life. The survey also found support for age-verification tools to keep younger children off social media, a sign that child safety remains one of the clearest areas of public agreement.

The poll was conducted over the six days ending Aug. 3 and comes as lawmakers keep circling the same unresolved question: what kind of regulation can pass, and stick, in a country where social media is both widely used and widely distrusted. The public mood captured by Reuters/Ipsos suggests Americans are open to more than one kind of intervention, from clearer transparency requirements to stronger age protections, content rules and data safeguards.

That broad support matters because the debate in Washington has repeatedly stalled over the details. Social media companies have warned that expansive regulation could chill expression, force inconsistent moderation and slow innovation. Critics counter that the platforms have had years to police themselves and have still failed to prevent harms tied to misinformation, harassment, addictive design, privacy and data collection, especially for teenagers and younger children.

The question is not whether Americans want a blank check for government control. It is which problems they want solved first. The Reuters/Ipsos result points most clearly toward child safety, but it also fits a wider pattern of skepticism toward platform self-regulation that has built over years of controversy over what users see, how recommendation algorithms steer attention and how much personal data the companies collect.

Congress is already moving on the issue. On June 22, Reuters reported that a U.S. House committee reached a bipartisan deal on youth social media rules, and the Congressional Research Service updated a report titled Identifying Minors Online on July 28. Separate polling from the Cato Institute in December 2021 found 75% of Americans did not trust social media to make fair content moderation decisions, while 60% wanted more control over the posts they see.

Taken together, the numbers show that the political obstacle is less public demand than legislative translation. The consensus is real enough to keep pushing the debate forward, but durable rules will still depend on whether Washington can choose among child safety, moderation transparency, privacy and data limits without collapsing into another round of partisan deadlock.