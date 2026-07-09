Three more charged in Reflecting Pool damage after Trump renovation

Three people were arraigned in Washington after pieces of blue sealant were allegedly peeled from the newly restored Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. The case widened scrutiny of the $14 million-plus project.

Cameron Thiers, Sophie Dennison-Gibby and Justin Carreno were arraigned on misdemeanor destruction-of-property charges after U.S. Park Police saw pieces of blue paint or sealant being removed from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. All three pleaded not guilty and were ordered to stay away from the pool. If convicted, each faces up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Trump ordered the Reflecting Pool renovation ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations, and the work cost roughly $14 million to more than $16 million. The work included waterproofing the pool bottom, resealing leaking joints and repainting the surface in “American Flag blue.”

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Algae returned quickly after the pool was refilled, and National Park Service crews vacuumed algae and treated the water.

One earlier alleged damage incident on June 9 involved caulk over foam sealant cut with a sharp knife or razor, along with about 70 fence-post tops thrown into the pool. By June 24, the Interior Department had logged seven arrests, seven federal citations and 18 police reports tied to alleged damage at the site. Congressional Democrats then called for investigations into the renovation, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal questioned the use of no-bid contracts and vendors with prior ties to Trump.

Ali Khan via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The new misdemeanor case is separate from the felony charge against former U.S. Olympic canoeist David Hearn, who was indicted on a destruction-of-property charge that could bring up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted.