Three savings mistakes to avoid as rates stay elevated

Elevated rates still reward action, and the biggest drag is complacency. Moving cash out of low-yield accounts can mean hundreds more in annual interest on an ordinary balance.

Cash savers are still losing money by doing nothing. The gap between average accounts and the best available rates remains wide enough to matter in household budgets, with the Financial Conduct Authority saying average easy-access savings rates climbed to 2.11% in June 2024 from 1.66% in July 2023, while Bankrate puts the top high-yield savings rate at 4.15% APY in June 2026 against a 0.62% national average.

Leaving cash in accounts that pay nothing

The most expensive mistake is the one that looks harmless: parking cash in a non-interest-bearing account because it feels simple. The FCA said those balances fell by £14bn to £252bn between July 2023 and June 2024, which shows the problem is shrinking but far from gone. That money earns nothing while inflation, bills and everyday costs keep moving.

The household cost becomes obvious fast. On a $10,000 balance, the difference between Bankrate’s 4.15% APY top rate and its 0.62% average is about $353 a year. On $25,000, the gap is about $883. That is not abstract yield chasing, it is the sort of money that covers a utility bill, a car payment or a few weeks of groceries.

The FCA’s own numbers show where savers have started to move: fixed-term and notice balances rose by £29bn to £274bn over the same period. That shift matters because it shows cash is already migrating toward products that pay, but too much household money is still sitting in places where the return is effectively zero.

Waiting for the bank to raise your rate for you

The second mistake is assuming a bank or building society will automatically pass on rate increases in full and in time. The FCA launched a 14-point action plan on 31 July 2023 precisely because it wanted lenders to pass on rate rises more fairly and communicate better with customers. That intervention makes the point clearly: pass-through does not happen evenly on its own.

The improvement is real, but it is incomplete. The FCA said the average interest paid on easy-access savings accounts rose to 2.11% in June 2024 from 1.66% in July 2023, and it estimated savers would receive an extra £4bn a year in interest as more of the rate increases filtered through. Even so, the average easy-access rate remained far below the best available deals, which means loyalty can still be costly.

That is why shopping around remains the simplest defense. A saver who leaves money in a low-paying account because it is already linked to a current account or app often forfeits the rate increase that another bank has already posted. The FCA’s data makes the practical lesson plain: the market is improving, but the bank you already use is not guaranteed to give you the best available return.

Ignoring the clock on today’s higher yields

The third mistake is treating elevated rates as if they will stay high long enough to fix themselves later. Bankrate says top savings and money market yields are expected to keep drifting lower in 2026, which raises the value of locking in a strong rate now rather than waiting for another round of rate comparison after yields have already slipped.

That is where simple structures like a high-yield savings account or a laddered CD can help. A high-yield account keeps cash liquid while capturing a rate close to the top of the market, and a CD ladder lets savers stagger maturities so not every dollar is locked up at once. The FCA’s figures show more households have already moved into fixed-term and notice accounts, and that behavior fits a rate environment where waiting can reduce what cash earns.

The difference between best-in-class and average returns still justifies the effort. Bankrate’s 4.15% APY top rate is roughly six times the 0.62% national average, so even a modest balance can lose meaningful income if it stays in the wrong place. On a $10,000 stash, that spread is worth about $353 a year before taxes, and the value grows with every dollar left idle.

Rates are still elevated enough to reward basic discipline, but not high enough to forgive neglect. Cash that is not earning, rates that are not checked, and products that are chosen for convenience instead of yield all leave the same result: less interest in the household budget and less room to absorb the next bill.