Three teenagers questioned after fatal assault in Chelmsford park

Three teenagers aged 14, 17 and 18 are being questioned after a 21-year-old man died in Central Park, turning a busy Chelmsford landmark into a murder scene.

A 21-year-old man died after a fatal assault in Central Park, Chelmsford, as police questioned three teenagers, including a 14-year-old boy, on suspicion of murder. Essex Police said officers were called at about 7pm on Friday, 12 June 2026, found the victim with critical injuries and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The suspects, aged 14, 17 and 18, are all from Chelmsford and remain in custody for questioning. Essex Police said the victim’s family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers. The force said it is not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the case, and there is no ongoing risk to the public, although a visible police presence will remain in the Chelmsford area while inquiries continue. The investigation also led officers to an address in Auckland Close, Chelmsford, where searches were continuing.

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Detective Inspector Lydia George said the incident was “deeply distressing” and appealed for information, saying even small details could be crucial. The appeal underlines how quickly a public-space assault can become a murder inquiry, and how heavily police still rely on witness accounts, mobile phone footage and other fragments of evidence in the opening hours of a case like this.

The killing has also disrupted one of the city’s most familiar gathering places. Chelmsford Central parkrun said its Saturday event at Central Park was cancelled on police advice. Central Park, which opened to the public in 1894, is one of Chelmsford’s oldest public parks and normally hosts the weekly free 5k event every Saturday at 9am.

Photo by Dre Dawkcide

The ages of those arrested will intensify concern far beyond Essex, where youth violence and the policing of public spaces are already under close scrutiny. A fatal assault involving a 14-year-old, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old in the middle of a city park is the kind of case that forces a harder look at prevention, intervention and how communities protect shared spaces before violence takes hold.