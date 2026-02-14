Thryvv Wellness Platform Launches in Lagos with Sterling Bank

Medical Tourism Africa, in collaboration with Sterling Bank and Torrista, has launched the Thryvv Wellness platform in Lagos, aiming to advance Nigeria's wellness and medical tourism sector.

Medical Tourism Africa has officially launched the Thryvv Wellness platform in Lagos, forging strategic partnerships with Sterling Bank PLC and Torrista. The initiative is designed to enhance access to world-class wellness and medical tourism services in Nigeria, addressing a burgeoning demand for quality healthcare solutions both domestically and across the continent.

Building Nigeria’s Wellness Ecosystem

The Thryvv Wellness platform aims to provide Nigerians with a centralized hub for accessing premium wellness, preventive care, and medical tourism services. By partnering with Sterling Bank—a leading Nigerian financial institution with robust market performance and a track record of supporting health-sector innovation—the platform leverages financial and technological infrastructure to make wellness services more accessible and affordable.

This collaboration comes at a time when the Nigerian healthcare sector is seeking to reverse the trend of outbound medical tourism, which has been a significant drain on the country’s economy. According to the Nigeria National Bureau of Statistics, the country continues to face challenges in healthcare infrastructure, leading many Nigerians to seek treatment abroad. Initiatives like Thryvv Wellness are positioned to address some of these gaps by offering comprehensive care options locally.

Strategic Partnerships and Platform Offerings

Through its partnership with Torrista, Thryvv Wellness integrates travel and logistical support, making it easier for clients to access both domestic and international health services. The platform connects users to a curated network of hospitals, wellness centers, and specialized practitioners, streamlining the process of discovering, booking, and financing care.

Sterling Bank provides the financial backbone, enabling seamless payments and potential financing solutions for clients seeking high-quality healthcare.

Torrista enhances the user experience by facilitating travel arrangements, which is critical for both inbound and outbound medical tourism.

Context: The African Medical Tourism Landscape

The launch of Thryvv Wellness is timely given the growing market for medical tourism in Africa. Recent data highlights that an increasing number of Africans are seeking cross-border healthcare, driven by factors such as cost, quality, and availability of specialized treatments. Nigeria, in particular, has seen substantial outbound medical tourism spending, with many citizens traveling abroad for advanced procedures.

Research from PwC Nigeria notes that strengthening local health systems and expanding access to wellness services can help Nigeria capture a larger share of the growing medical tourism sector, potentially reversing capital flight caused by outbound patient flows.

Industry Implications and Outlook

By centralizing access to both wellness and medical travel services, Thryvv Wellness could play a critical role in positioning Lagos—and Nigeria more broadly—as a regional hub for health and wellness. The collaboration with Sterling Bank is especially noteworthy, as the bank’s financial strength and digital banking expertise make it a key enabler for health-sector startups.

While the platform’s ultimate impact will depend on execution, regulatory support, and public adoption, its debut is a sign of growing private-sector investment in healthcare innovation. As more Nigerians and Africans demand quality care within the region, initiatives like Thryvv Wellness have the potential to reshape the landscape for years to come.

Looking Ahead

As the competition in Africa’s medical tourism and wellness arenas intensifies, stakeholders will be watching the progress of Thryvv Wellness closely. If successful, the platform could offer a blueprint for similar collaborations across the continent, ultimately improving health outcomes and economic opportunities for millions.