Ticketmaster note sparks backlash over Knicks Finals ticket sales in New York

A Ticketmaster note set off fears Knicks fans could be locked out of Finals seats, even as Game 3 tickets opened at a $3,453 get-in price.

A Ticketmaster message about Knicks Finals ticket sales set off immediate backlash in New York, where fans were already bracing for sky-high prices, tight security and the team’s first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. Game 3 at Madison Square Garden carried a reported get-in price of $3,453, while Governor Kathy Hochul marked the run by ordering 15 New York State landmarks lit in orange and blue.

The uproar came down to trust. Fans reading the platform note feared they could be shut out, singled out or locked into restrictions after paying premium prices for the most expensive Knicks playoff seats in years. Ticketmaster later said no tickets purchased for the game had been or would be canceled, and that any limits had been applied at the time of purchase. The company said valid, authenticated tickets would still get fans into the arena.

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The timing made the confusion worse. President Donald Trump planned to attend Game 3, prompting heightened security around Madison Square Garden. The Knicks told fans to expect TSA-style screening procedures, a strict no-bag policy and to arrive at least two hours early. One report said a five-block area around the arena would be on virtual lockdown during the president’s visit.

Source: media.ticketmaster.com

The episode sharpened a broader argument over digital ticketing and market power. Ticketmaster has long been a lightning rod over fees and opaque restrictions, and New York Attorney General Letitia James has publicly criticized the company and Live Nation after a 2026 antitrust jury verdict found they illegally eliminated competition and drove up costs for fans. In that context, even a vague note on a ticket page was enough to trigger fears of fraud, unfair exclusions and hidden barriers at the gate.

Photo by Kendra Hill

The Knicks’ playoff run has already produced similar flashpoints. During an earlier series, the Philadelphia 76ers tried to geographically restrict sales and asked fans not to sell tickets to Knicks supporters. The 76ers also said they would donate 500 tickets for each remaining home second-round game to blunt a New York takeover. For Knicks fans confronting Finals demand, the latest Ticketmaster flap showed how fragile confidence can be when access, pricing and platform language all collide.