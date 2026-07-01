Tielemans scores late penalty as Belgium rallies past Senegal 3-2

Tielemans buried a 125th-minute VAR penalty in Seattle, finishing Belgium's comeback from 2-0 down to beat Senegal 3-2 and reach the round of 16.

Youri Tielemans settled a tense, review-heavy finish in Seattle by converting a 125th-minute penalty to lift Belgium past Senegal 3-2 and into the World Cup 2026 round of 16. The spot kick capped a comeback from 2-0 down and turned a disputed video-check moment into the decisive swing of the match.

The penalty came after VAR overturned the on-field decision and flagged a foul by Lamine Camara on Tielemans inside the area. Camara made contact with Tielemans’ foot, and after a lengthy review the referee pointed to the spot in the closing moments of extra time. Tielemans took the ball himself and converted, leaving Senegal with no time to respond in a game that had already stretched through a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes.

Belgium had been on the back foot earlier, conceding twice before finding a way back into the contest with late goals that forced extra time. That recovery mattered as much as the finish itself. Once the match moved into video scrutiny and stoppage pressure, Belgium held its shape and Senegal lost the margin that had once looked secure.

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The result extended Belgium’s unbeaten run to 17 matches, a stretch that now includes 11 wins and six draws. It also underscored how quickly elite knockout games can hinge on a single review and the composure of the player standing over the ball when the decision finally arrives.

Belgium now moves on to the next round, where its opponent will come from the United States-Bosnia and Herzegovina matchup. The Seattle victory kept Belgium alive in the tournament and pushed Senegal out after a night defined by a 125th-minute call, a calm finish from Tielemans and a comeback that never stopped until the final whistle.