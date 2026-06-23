TikTok video revives 1985 vocabulary book, sparks bestseller surge

A Utah influencer’s TikTok sent a 1985 vocabulary book to Amazon’s bestseller list, reviving sales of a title that had lingered in print for decades.

A self-published vocabulary book from 1985 found a new audience this year after a TikTok video from Utah influencer Eli McCann sent sales surging. The Weighty Word Book sold more in one week than it had in nearly two decades, then climbed into Amazon’s bestseller rankings and pulled its sequel back into view.

The book was written by University of Colorado Boulder English professors Paul M. Levitt, Douglas A. Burger and Elissa S. Guralnick, with illustrations by Janet Stevens. It teaches 26 words, from “abasement” to “zealot,” through pun-filled stories built as mnemonic devices, with the big words selected for their frequency in written language and for their sound. Simon & Schuster now sells it under the banner “As seen on TikTok,” a sign of how a single short-form video can move a decades-old backlist title into the current market.

The revival matters because The Weighty Word Book had stayed in print for years without breaking through commercially. Guralnick said the book sold copies over time but brought little financial return, adding, “We really never made a dime.” That changed when McCann’s post pushed a new wave of readers toward the book and turned an old classroom joke into a retail hit.

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The surge also revived interest in Weighty Words, Too, the sequel that came out in 2009 and is now being sold as part of the same TikTok-fueled phenomenon by the University of New Mexico Press. The second book extends the same formula, pairing vocabulary with playful stories and puns. Together, the two titles show how social platforms can resurrect forgotten work decades later, especially in children’s publishing, where a quirky premise and a shareable clip can still outrun years of quiet catalog sales.

The broader lesson is economic as much as cultural. Backlist books usually earn steadily but modestly, with long tails that rarely produce headlines. TikTok changed that calculus by giving older titles a chance to reenter bestseller channels overnight, and The Weighty Word Book now stands as a case study in how viral attention can create a second life for books that had long since left the front of the market.