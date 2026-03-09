Senator Thom Tillis calls for the departure of White House adviser Stephen Miller, citing concerns over immigration policy management.

Senator Thom Tillis has publicly called for the removal of Stephen Miller from the White House, arguing that Miller is 'out of his depth' in managing ongoing immigration policy challenges. The statement, reported by The Hill, underscores growing tensions within the administration and highlights bipartisan concerns over the direction of U.S. immigration policy.

Senator Tillis Criticizes Miller's Role

According to The Hill, Senator Tillis expressed frustration with Miller's influence on immigration policy, suggesting that the adviser lacks the necessary expertise to navigate the complex issues at play. The senator's remarks reflect a broader debate in Washington over the effectiveness of current White House strategies on border management and legal immigration pathways.

Miller has been a central figure in shaping immigration directives within the administration.

Tillis's call for Miller's departure signals growing internal and external pressure on the White House to adjust its approach.

Immigration Policy in the Spotlight

This development comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the administration's handling of immigration, with lawmakers and advocacy groups questioning both the policy direction and execution. Official statements and Congressional remarks in the past year have focused on the need for a coherent and humane immigration framework. Readers can review the Congressional Record of Senator Tillis's remarks for further context on his position.

Recent reports from the Congressional Research Service detail the key immigration-related policy changes in the administration's first year, including executive actions and adjustments to enforcement priorities. These reports highlight the significant role senior White House staff, including Miller, have played in shaping and implementing these changes.

Calls for Accountability and Policy Shifts

Senator Tillis's comments align with ongoing calls for accountability in the administration's immigration leadership. Advocacy groups and some lawmakers have voiced concerns about staff decisions impacting the flow of lawful permanent residents and enforcement actions, citing recent immigration statistics as evidence of policy shortcomings.

While the White House has not issued an official response to Senator Tillis's remarks, official statements and releases continue to emphasize the administration's commitment to reforming the immigration system and addressing border security.

Looking Ahead

The call for Miller's departure adds to the ongoing debate over White House staffing and immigration priorities. As policy discussions continue, lawmakers and the public remain focused on the effectiveness of current leadership and the need for practical solutions to complex immigration challenges. The coming months are likely to see further scrutiny of both personnel and policy directions as the administration responds to internal and external pressures.