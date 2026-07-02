Tillman leads 10-man United States past Bosnia at World Cup

Malik Tillman’s 82nd-minute free kick and 10-man defense sent the United States past Bosnia 2-0, with Tillman insisting the star was “everyone.”

Malik Tillman scored in the 82nd minute and the United States held on for a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California, advancing to the round of 16 at the World Cup. The result came after Folarin Balogun was sent off with a red card, leaving Mauricio Pochettino’s side with 10 players for more than 25 minutes.

Tillman described the victory as a collective effort rather than a showcase for one name. The 23-year-old midfielder entered the match with 33 appearances, three goals and five assists for the national team. The United States pressed from the front, stayed in a disciplined shape after the dismissal, and used a late free kick to break Bosnia after spending long stretches defending its lead.

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U.S. Soccer cast the matchup as a must-win, calling the round-of-32 meeting a final. The Americans were the third and final co-hosts, and Bosnia and Herzegovina reached this stage of a World Cup for the first time after beating four-time world champions Italy in the UEFA play-offs. Bosnia and Herzegovina also came through the tournament’s group phase as one of the better third-place teams.

FIFA records show that the last time the United States won a World Cup elimination match before this tournament was the 2-0 victory over Mexico in 2002. The pregame projection included Tillman in midfield alongside Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie.

Jim Easton via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Tillman was named to the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup Best XI after starting every match in that run to the final and finishing with three goals and two assists. Against Bosnia and Herzegovina, he again supplied the decisive moment. The United States survived the red card with pressing, substitutions and defensive work.