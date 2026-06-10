Tim Ream leads U.S. into World Cup opener against Paraguay

Tim Ream, 38, will captain the U.S. against Paraguay as home-soil pressure and a question mark over Chris Richards test the squad’s depth.

Tim Ream will carry the armband into the United States’ World Cup opener, but the harder question is whether the roster around him is deep enough, composed enough and healthy enough to turn home-soil expectation into something more than noise. The U.S. men’s national team will meet Paraguay in a Group D match at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, with kickoff listed for 6 p.m. local time.

The matchup will come one day after the 2026 FIFA World Cup opens, and FIFA has described USA v Paraguay as one of the most eagerly anticipated games in American soccer history because it ushers in the second World Cup on U.S. soil. The tournament is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, which puts the spotlight on the Americans from the first whistle and leaves little room for a slow start.

U.S. Soccer named Ream captain on May 30, and Mauricio Pochettino said the Charlotte FC center back had worn the armband in 16 of the 23 matches he has coached for the USMNT. At 38, Ream is on the verge of becoming the oldest U.S. player to appear in a World Cup, a marker that speaks as much to his durability as to the team’s reliance on experience in a young, high-pressure tournament.

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Ream has projected calm in recent interviews, saying, “I have no doubt in my mind that we can win in a knockout stage game.” That confidence gives the U.S. a useful tone-setter, but it does not answer the larger test. To contend on home soil, the Americans will need more than belief. They will need a back line that can survive pressure, a midfield that can control the tempo when the crowd tightens and a bench that can absorb the inevitable injuries and fatigue of a compressed World Cup.

Pochettino has already pointed to one of those vulnerabilities, saying it was too early to know whether defender Chris Richards would be ready for the opener against Paraguay. That uncertainty underlines how quickly the tournament can expose shallow depth charts and how much pressure sits on the players who do make the field.

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For Ream, the opener will be about more than leadership symbolism. It will be a first real answer to the question hanging over U.S. Soccer: whether a team talking openly about winning can also produce the resilient, complete tournament form required to do it.