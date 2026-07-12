Tim Scott remembers Lindsey Graham as powerful bridge-builder after sudden death

Tim Scott called Lindsey Graham a powerful bridge-builder after the South Carolina senator died at 71, days after returning from Ukraine and before Meet the Press.

Tim Scott called Lindsey Graham a “powerful leader” and said he did not know anyone who could fill Graham’s shoes after the South Carolina Republican died Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 71 from a brief and sudden illness. Graham’s office asked for privacy, and he had been scheduled to appear on NBC’s Meet the Press the next morning after a recent trip to Ukraine.

Scott told Face the Nation that Graham’s defining skill was “building bridges,” including with Donald Trump. CBS News noted that Graham began as a Trump skeptic during the early rise of Trump’s political career and later became a close ally who often helped manage the relationship between the White House and congressional Republicans, a role NBC News also described earlier this year as part of Graham’s unusual freedom to disagree and still remain inside Trump’s inner circle.

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That bridge-building was especially visible in South Carolina, where Scott and Graham served as the state’s two Republican U.S. senators. Scott co-chaired Graham’s 2026 reelection campaign with Gov. Henry McMaster, and Graham then beat five GOP challengers in the June 9 primary before advancing to face Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews in November.

Michael Vadon via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The political shorthand for that alliance was on display in Columbia on February 24, 2024, when Scott and Graham stood with Trump after Trump defeated Nikki Haley in the South Carolina Republican primary with 60% of the vote. Graham’s death now opens an early argument over his legacy: whether he was remembered mainly as a partisan warrior or as one of the few Republicans who could translate between Trump, Senate hawks and the party establishment.