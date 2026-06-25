Timberwolves land LaMelo Ball in blockbuster trade with Hornets

Minnesota sent Naz Reid and a massive draft package for LaMelo Ball, betting star playmaking can outweigh durability risk and roster depth.

Minnesota has made its boldest summer swing, sending Naz Reid and a package of draft assets to Charlotte for LaMelo Ball and Josh Green. The deal turns the Timberwolves’ offseason into a franchise-level wager on Ball’s creation and ceiling, with Minnesota sacrificing immediate stability for a chance to reshape its offense around a 24-year-old All-Star-caliber guard.

The price is steep. Minnesota is parting with Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps in 2028, 2029 and 2030, and three second-round picks in 2029, 2032 and 2033. That kind of haul signals that Minnesota is not treating Ball as a complementary piece but as the kind of talent worth reorganizing a roster around.

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Ball gives the Timberwolves the playmaking surge they have lacked in stretches around Anthony Edwards. He averaged 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists last season, numbers that show why Minnesota was willing to pay for ceiling rather than simply preserve depth. The appeal is obvious: Ball can run an offense, create advantages off the dribble and relieve pressure from Edwards in a league where elite creators are increasingly scarce and expensive.

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The risk is equally clear. Ball has never been a clean fit-and-forget roster piece, and Minnesota is betting that his availability and decision-making hold up over time. That calculation matters even more because the trade strips away one of the Wolves’ steadiest internal pieces. Reid had already agreed to a five-year, $125 million contract to remain in Minnesota, a commitment that would have kept a productive homegrown big man in place after he arrived as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2019.

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Charlotte’s side of the deal looks like a teardown and retool. Sending out Ball, the face of the franchise, and Green for future picks and Reid resets the Hornets’ timeline while giving them a veteran frontcourt option and a wide draft inventory. For Minnesota, the message is sharper: in a league increasingly defined by shot creation at the top, the Timberwolves decided Ball’s passing and scoring gravity were worth more than a protected future and a deep, familiar rotation.