Tina Daheley leaves BBC Radio 2 Breakfast ahead of Sara Cox takeover

Tina Daheley is leaving Radio 2 Breakfast after more than seven years as Sara Cox prepares to take over the 6.5 million-a-week morning slot.

Tina Daheley is stepping away from BBC Radio 2 Breakfast just weeks before Sara Cox takes over the station’s flagship morning show, a handover that underscores how much the BBC is leaning on its biggest radio brand to hold older listeners in a crowded audio market. Daheley said the job had been one of the greatest privileges of her life, but her exit also marks a deliberate reshuffle at the most valuable point in the Radio 2 schedule.

Radio 2 enters the switch with scale still on its side. It is the UK’s most listened-to single radio station, with a weekly audience of 12.7 million in RAJAR Q4 2025, and its Breakfast Show reaches 6.5 million listeners each week. Those numbers help explain why the station is moving early to frame the new era around Cox, who will launch her BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Monday 6 July 2026 from 6.30am to 9.30am, with Tom Hanks as her first guest.

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Daheley joined the programme in 2019 when Zoe Ball took over the breakfast slot, and her departure ends more than seven years on Radio 2 Breakfast. It also closes an 18-year run of early-morning radio work that stretched across some of the BBC’s best-known presenters, including Chris Moyles, Nick Grimshaw, Trevor Nelson, Zoe Ball and Scott Mills. That kind of continuity has long been central to Radio 2’s appeal, where familiarity is not just a stylistic choice but a way of keeping an older, loyal audience tuned in.

The move comes after a broader period of turbulence around the station’s morning output, following Scott Mills’ departure from the Breakfast Show and the BBC’s decision to put Cox into the key slot. In a fragmented audio market, where live radio competes with podcasts, streaming and on-demand listening, the question is not simply who fronts the programme, but how the station protects the habit of waking up with Radio 2.

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Daheley is not leaving BBC Radio 2 entirely. She is expected to continue covering Jeremy Vine’s show over the summer and to appear on BBC One after that, keeping her within the corporation even as one of its most recognisable early-morning voices steps back from breakfast. For Radio 2, the succession is about more than personalities: it is a test of whether a flagship breakfast brand can refresh itself without loosening its hold on 6.5 million daily listeners.