Tiny Playdate MMO PointlessQuest embraces a deliberately small player base

PointlessQuest hit 16 concurrent players and about 200 logins in three days, turning a Playdate RPG into a tiny test case for online worlds.

PointlessQuest reached a peak of 16 concurrent players on its first day, and Gareth Williams said about 200 people logged in and earned at least 1 XP within the game’s first three days. For a free online multiplayer RPG on the Playdate handheld, that was not a bug in scale but the point.

Williams described PointlessQuest as a multiplayer online RPG with “no real cap or limit” on concurrent players, while also joking that calling it a MMORPG was a little enthusiastic. The game launched in June 2026 on itch.io and immediately leaned into the Playdate’s odd constraints, including its 2.7-inch black-and-white screen and a player count that would barely register in most online games. Launch-day coverage put the peak at 15 concurrent players, while Williams later revised it to 16 in his first content update devlog.

AI-generated illustration

The game’s small population has not made it sparse. Coverage described PointlessQuest as containing quests, NPCs, combat, loot, chickens, cats, dogs and push-to-talk voice chat, an unusual feature on a handheld built around a tiny monochrome display. In his follow-up update, Williams said he had already added at least 30 quests, alongside secrets, leaderboards and other social features, suggesting he is building the game as an ongoing experiment rather than a one-off novelty.

Source: itch.zone

That scale makes PointlessQuest a pointed contrast with the genre benchmark most players know. World of Warcraft once drew around 12 million subscribers at its peak, a number that defined online role-playing games as sprawling, always-on spaces. PointlessQuest goes in the opposite direction, embracing a deliberately small community on purpose and treating intimacy, novelty and manageable social interaction as the attraction. On the Playdate, where the screen is 2.7 inches wide and the player base is counted in dozens, Williams is testing how far the idea of a massively multiplayer world can be stretched before “massive” becomes a joke and a design choice at the same time.