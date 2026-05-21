Titans Appoint Dave Gardi as Executive VP of Football Operations

The Tennessee Titans have hired Dave Gardi as their new executive vice president of football operations, strengthening the team's leadership ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

Dave Gardi has been named the executive vice president of football operations for the Tennessee Titans, both the team and ESPN confirmed this week. The move signals the organization’s commitment to bolstering its front office leadership as it prepares for the next phase of its development on and off the field.

Gardi’s Background and Experience

Although official statements from the Titans and ESPN provided limited details on Gardi’s specific background, his appointment to one of the franchise’s highest-ranking football roles underscores his extensive experience in NFL administration. The role of executive vice president of football operations typically involves overseeing all facets of the team’s football activities, including roster management, compliance, salary cap strategy, and coordination with coaching and player personnel departments. For a deeper look at the types of responsibilities this position entails, readers can reference the NFL’s official breakdown of football operations.

Organizational Impact

Gardi’s hiring is expected to have an immediate impact on the Titans’ executive structure. According to the front office roster, the executive vice president of football operations is a critical link between ownership, the general manager, and the coaching staff. The position is often tasked with aligning football strategy with organizational goals, and ensuring that all football-related activities comply with league policies and standards.

The executive VP of football operations is responsible for overseeing player transactions, contract negotiations, and compliance with league rules.

This role also works closely with other executives to manage the team's salary cap, as reflected in detailed cap tables like the Titans' salary cap data.

The position is central to long-term planning, including draft preparations and free agency strategies.

Context: Titans’ Recent Performance and Leadership

The Titans’ decision to add Gardi to their leadership team comes as the franchise seeks to build on recent seasons. The team’s recent performance metrics show both strengths and areas for improvement. The organization has made several changes to its coaching and executive staff in the past few years, reflecting a desire to return to playoff contention and establish a foundation for sustained success. For a historical perspective on the franchise’s front office evolution, readers can review the Titans’ franchise encyclopedia.

What’s Next for the Titans

With the addition of Gardi, the Titans are expected to enhance their football operations infrastructure. This move could provide the organization with new perspectives on best practices in NFL operations and help Tennessee remain competitive in a challenging division. While specific details about Gardi’s previous roles were not disclosed in the initial announcements, his selection for such a prominent position suggests confidence in his ability to help guide the Titans’ football strategy.

As the team prepares for the upcoming NFL season, all eyes will be on how Gardi’s leadership influences key decisions, including roster building, draft selections, and overall organizational direction. The Titans’ front office will look to leverage his expertise to maximize on-field results and ensure compliance with the complex regulatory environment of the NFL.

Further updates are anticipated as Gardi officially assumes his new role and the Titans outline their vision for the future with him at the helm of football operations.