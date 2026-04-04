TMZ Founder Calls for Ousting Congress Amid Low Approval

TMZ founder's recent call to remove all sitting members of Congress sparks debate about trust in American political leadership.

Calls for sweeping change in Washington gained renewed attention this week, after the founder of media outlet TMZ publicly advocated for the removal of every sitting member of the United States Congress. The provocative statement, reported by National Today, has fueled ongoing discussions about public dissatisfaction with legislative leadership and the effectiveness of the current political system.

Context Behind the Call for Change

According to National Today, the TMZ founder’s appeal comes at a time when public approval of Congress remains historically low. Surveys and research from the Brookings Institution highlight that Americans’ confidence in Congress has hovered below 20% for much of the past decade, with many citizens expressing frustration at perceived partisanship, gridlock, and lack of responsiveness to public needs.

Recent data shows that only about 18% of Americans approve of the way Congress is handling its job, according to a range of national polls.

Trust in Congress has reached some of its lowest points since modern polling began, as documented in Pew Research Center’s analysis of congressional demographics and public sentiment.

Turnover and Representation in Congress

The call to oust all current lawmakers draws further attention to the issue of congressional turnover and representation. Data from OpenSecrets shows that while some turnover occurs naturally through retirements and elections, the rate at which incumbents are replaced remains relatively low compared to other democracies. In the most recent election cycles, over 90% of House incumbents seeking re-election retained their seats, a statistic that underscores the challenge in achieving wholesale change through traditional electoral processes.

The current roster of Congress reflects a blend of long-serving incumbents and new faces, but the majority of seats are consistently held by established politicians.

Major shifts in congressional membership typically occur during so-called "wave elections," but even then, complete turnover is extremely rare.

Arguments for and Against a Congressional Reset

Advocates for sweeping change argue that removing all sitting members could break cycles of partisanship, special interest influence, and legislative stagnation. On the other hand, critics warn that such a move would disrupt institutional knowledge and continuity, potentially weakening the legislative branch’s ability to govern effectively.

Political scientists note that while frustration with Congress is not new, calls for a full ouster of lawmakers are unusual and logistically improbable. The U.S. Constitution outlines staggered election schedules and eligibility requirements, making the replacement of all members at once a complex undertaking.

Historical and Demographic Perspectives

Analysis from Pew Research Center reveals that the demographic makeup of Congress is gradually shifting, with increases in racial, gender, and age diversity. However, these changes have not yet translated into significant shifts in public perception of Congress’s effectiveness or responsiveness to the electorate.

The U.S. population’s growth and diversification continue to influence debates about representation and apportionment, further intensifying calls for reform and modernization of congressional leadership.

Looking Ahead

The TMZ founder’s statement, as reported by National Today, is the latest high-profile example of widespread disenchantment with Washington’s political class. While the practical feasibility of ousting all members of Congress is remote, the sentiment echoes a growing desire among voters for accountability, transparency, and genuine reform. With the next election cycle on the horizon, it remains to be seen how these calls for change will shape the political landscape—and whether public frustration will translate into significant shifts at the ballot box.