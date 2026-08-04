Tokyo zoo reports first heat-related lion deaths in 62 years

Three female lions aged 3, 11 and 15 died after heat illness spread through 10 of Tama Zoological Park’s 16 lions.

Tama Zoological Park said three female lions died between July 28 and August 2 after symptoms spread through much of its lion group during Japan’s severe summer heat. Ten of the park’s 16 lions showed signs including loss of appetite and decreased activity, and staff tried to cool the animals’ bodies and give medication.

The dead lions were 3, 11 and 15 years old. All three were born at the zoo, and autopsies found severe dehydration and multiple organ failure. Veterinarians suspected heatstroke, while the zoo said final cause-of-death findings would depend on test results.

Tokyo Zoological Park Society and Tokyo authorities said the deaths were the first heat-related lion deaths in the facility’s 62-year history. No heat-related lion deaths had been recorded at Tama Zoological Park since lion exhibitions began in 1964, underscoring how unusually extreme the conditions were for a species long housed there.

AI-generated illustration

The deaths landed during a summer that has pushed animal care, infrastructure and public health systems across Japan. Temperatures have been punishing across Tokyo and much of East Asia, with some outlets describing the season as cruelly hot. At Tama, officials said the zoo had already strengthened cooling measures, a sign that standard summer protections were not enough to keep the lions safe.

For zoos, the case is a stark stress test. Enclosures built for earlier climate norms now have to absorb longer stretches of heat, higher nighttime temperatures and more pressure on cooling systems, shade and veterinary response. Tama’s losses show how quickly those protections can fail, even when staff are intervening with cooling and medication.

Photo by Abhishek Navlakha

The deaths also sharpen the question of preparedness for captive animals nationwide. As summers grow hotter, facilities that care for large mammals will need to revisit enclosure design, backup cooling and emergency treatment plans before the next heat wave tests them again.