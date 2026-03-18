Tom Brady Addresses Possibility of 2028 Olympic Flag Football

Tom Brady says it's unlikely he'll play in the 2028 Olympic flag football event, but the NFL legend isn't ruling it out entirely.

Tom Brady, widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, has addressed speculation about his potential participation in flag football at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. While the seven-time Super Bowl champion described his appearance as "unlikely," he notably left the door open with a now-familiar phrase: "Never say never."

Brady Responds to Olympic Buzz

The discussion around Brady's possible Olympic involvement intensified after flag football was officially added to the 2028 Olympic program, marking the first time the sport will be featured at the Games. Media outlets, including CBS Sports and NFL.com, highlighted Brady's comments on the subject this week. According to both sources, the retired quarterback downplayed the likelihood of joining Team USA, but did not completely rule it out.

"Never Say Never"—A Familiar Refrain

Though both CBS Sports and NFL.com report that Brady said it was unlikely he would suit up for the Olympics, he also left fans with a sense of intrigue by adding, "Never say never." This attitude echoes his post-retirement approach to football, where he has repeatedly declined to make definitive statements about future endeavors. The phrase has become something of a trademark for Brady, reflecting the uncertainty that often surrounds high-profile athlete retirements.

Flag Football’s Olympic Debut

The inclusion of flag football in the LA28 Olympics was announced in October 2023 and represents a significant milestone for the sport. According to Team USA’s official announcement, the event is expected to draw top athletes from around the world, with the United States likely to field a strong roster given the country’s deep talent pool in American football and related disciplines.

Flag football is a non-contact version of American football played with five players per side.

It will make its debut as part of the Olympic program in Los Angeles in 2028.

The decision was seen as a way to showcase an accessible, fast-paced sport that appeals to younger audiences and a global fanbase.

Brady’s Career and Legacy

Any possibility of Brady participating in Olympic flag football is notable due to his unprecedented NFL career. Over 23 seasons, Brady compiled career statistics that include 89,214 passing yards and 649 touchdown passes, both NFL records at the time of his retirement. He led the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a combined seven Super Bowl titles and holds numerous all-time league records.

23 NFL seasons

7 Super Bowl championships

3 MVP awards

649 career touchdown passes

89,214 career passing yards

Brady’s influence on and off the field continues to shape the sport, and his presence—however unlikely—would add a significant level of star power to the Olympic tournament.

What Would Brady’s Involvement Mean?

While both CBS Sports and NFL.com emphasize that Brady’s participation is doubtful, his noncommittal stance has fueled speculation among fans and analysts. Should Brady decide to compete, it would not only boost viewership and attention for flag football’s Olympic debut but also bridge the gap between traditional American football and its international, non-contact counterpart. However, at age 51 in 2028, the physical demands and the commitment required could be significant factors in his decision-making process.

Looking Ahead

For now, Brady’s "never say never" comment keeps Olympic fans guessing. With over two years until the LA28 Games, Team USA and the football community will continue to monitor whether the NFL legend decides to pursue one more competition on the world stage. Regardless of his choice, flag football’s Olympic debut is set to be a marquee event, bringing new attention to the sport and offering a fresh chapter in football’s growing global story.