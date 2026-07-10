Tom Homan and Frank McKenzie to appear on Face the Nation

Tom Homan and Frank McKenzie will frame Sunday’s Face the Nation, with DHS funding, immigration enforcement, and national security debates all on the table.

Tom Homan and Frank McKenzie will anchor Sunday’s Face the Nation lineup as border enforcement and national security return to the center of Washington’s weekend agenda. Their appearances point to the policy fights likely to shape the week ahead, including congressional wrangling over Department of Homeland Security funding and the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

The July 12 edition of Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan will air on CBS at 10:30 a.m. ET and stream at 12:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com. CBS’s episode lineup also includes Rep. Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, and Karim Sadjadpour.

Homan, the White House border czar, has remained a central figure in the administration’s immigration push. CBS News recently reported on his role in enforcement disputes, including public friction with state leaders such as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. His appearance comes as Congress has failed to agree on funding for DHS, keeping immigration policy, border operations and federal enforcement authority at the top of the political fight.

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McKenzie arrives on the program just days after formally taking over as The Citadel’s 21st president on July 1, 2026. The Citadel said its Board of Visitors named him president in March 2026, and the school has said McKenzie first attended as a cadet 50 years earlier, later graduated in 1979, and earned a master’s degree in teaching with a concentration in history from the institution. Before entering academia, McKenzie commanded U.S. Central Command from 2019 until retirement.

The pairing of Homan and McKenzie gives the broadcast two distinct views of the national security debate now unfolding in Washington. Homan is tied to the administration’s hard-edge immigration agenda and the disputes that come with it. McKenzie brings the perspective of a retired combat commander and a newly installed college president with a long military and academic record. Together, they will help set the terms for discussions over borders, enforcement, intelligence and the broader security posture facing the country.