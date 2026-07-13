Tom Segura and Christina P. separate after 18 years of marriage

Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky have separated after 18 years, putting one of comedy podcasting’s most visible married brands into a new phase.

Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky have separated after 18 years of marriage, ending a partnership that helped turn their personal lives into a durable comedy and podcast business. The split happened within the last couple of months and is being described as amicable, with no official statement released by either Segura or Pazsitzky.

Segura and Pazsitzky married in 2008 after meeting on the stand-up comedy scene. They have two sons, Ellis, born in 2016, and Julian, born in 2018. Pazsitzky performs under the stage name Christina P., a name that has become central to the public identity of the couple’s work together.

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That overlap matters because Segura and Pazsitzky have long operated as more than a married pair in public. They co-host Your Mom’s House, one of the most recognizable comedy podcasts built around their chemistry, domestic stories, and shared point of view. The show has been part of a larger professional ecosystem that includes stand-up, podcast appearances, and related entertainment work, making the couple’s relationship a visible part of the brand itself.

Photo by Mark Neal

For fans, the separation changes the frame around a partnership that had remained intact across nearly two decades of marriage and years of joint content. The couple continued working together in recent years, which made the announcement especially notable for listeners who knew them as both comics and co-hosts. Any shift in their personal relationship will now be watched closely for signs of how the podcast, touring, and other joint projects adapt to a new private reality.

Tom Segura & Christina Pazsitzky via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The economics of creator couples often depend on the same intimacy that makes the material work. In Segura and Pazsitzky’s case, the marriage was not a side note to the act; it was part of the act. That makes the separation a business question as much as a personal one, because audience loyalty in podcasting often follows familiarity, routine, and the expectation that the hosts’ on-air dynamic reflects real life.