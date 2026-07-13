Tom Segura and Christina P. separate after 18 years of marriage

Tom Segura and Christina P. have separated after 18 years of marriage. The split comes as the longtime Your Mom’s House hosts face questions about a shared comedy-podcast brand.

Tom Segura and Christina P. have separated after 18 years of marriage, ending a relationship that began on the comedy circuit in the 1990s and carried the pair into one of podcasting’s most visible partnerships. The split reportedly happened within the last couple of months and was described as amicable. Segura and Christina P., whose legal name is Christina Pazsitzky, married in 2008 and have two children together.

Their separation lands at a moment when their personal and professional lives have long been closely tied. Segura and Pazsitzky co-host Your Mom’s House, a show that helped build a wider business around their on-stage chemistry, shared audience and comedy brand. One source described the pair as having created “one of the most successful comedy podcast networks in the industry,” underscoring how much value had been attached to the partnership beyond marriage alone. Neither comedian has publicly laid out next steps for the podcast or any related projects.

Photo by RDNE Stock project

The couple had also continued to present a public front in recent months. In January 2026, they were stranded in the Caribbean after flight disruptions tied to the U.S. capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, a sign that the two remained active together in public earlier this year. Their last widely noted real-estate move came in July 2022, when they reportedly bought a $6.5 million home on Lake Austin in Austin, Texas.

Tom Segura & Christina Pazsitzky via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

That property was described as a 6,230-square-foot Prairie-style mansion in a gated community, a notable piece of real estate for a couple whose brand has been built in part on live touring, fan loyalty and a steady flow of digital content. With a marriage that lasted nearly two decades, two children and a business ecosystem centered on their shared name, the separation now places unusual attention on how much of that machinery remains joint and how much will be separated into individual lanes.