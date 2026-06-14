Tommy Fury beats Eddie Hall by majority decision in Manchester

Tommy Fury beat Eddie Hall on two scorecards, but the missing punch stats and a $6.6 million purse made the night feel like spectacle first.

Tommy Fury left Manchester with a majority-decision win over Eddie Hall, but the numbers around Misfits Boxing 23 raised as many questions as they answered. Three ringside judges scored the six-round exhibition 59-56, 58-56 and 57-57 at the AO Arena, and with no official punch stats released, the bout was measured almost entirely by the cards.

That made the contest look less like a clean sporting test and more like a crossover product built on recognition. Fury, 27, brought an 11-0 professional record into the ring, while Hall, the former World’s Strongest Man, was making his boxing debut. The size gap was dramatic even by exhibition standards: Fury weighed 217.5 pounds at Friday’s weigh-in, Hall came in at 325.6, a difference of 108.1 pounds. Fury spent six two-minute rounds boxing and moving, while Tyson Fury watched ringside and backed his half-brother throughout.

Photo by Hoàng Phương Nguyễn

The event was billed as “Beauty vs. The Beast,” a title that summed up the evening’s economics as much as the matchup. Reports cited by Bleacher Report placed the total purse at $6.6 million, with roughly $3.3 million apiece for Fury and Hall before sponsorships and other commercial income. For a six-round exhibition, that is major-fight money, and it shows how celebrity combat sports convert attention into revenue even when the sporting stakes are thin.

Misfits Boxing packed the show with nine other bouts, bringing the total card to 10 fights. Among the undercard results, Lil Bellsy beat The CrAsian by unanimous decision, Khallas Karim defeated Luke Nevin on points, Sheena Bathory stopped Tina Snows in the first round, and Swarmz and Jade Jones both ended their fights inside two rounds. Anthony Taylor and Matt “Jedi” Floyd were ruled a no contest in round five, another reminder that the night was as much about content volume as competitive clarity.

Ghazi Twaissi via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Fury’s win was legitimate in the narrow sense that the judges had to score real rounds, but the broader business model was unmistakable. The main event delivered a marketable name, a vivid visual contrast and a premium purse, which is exactly why crossover boxing keeps finding an audience.