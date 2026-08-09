Tommy John enters hospice care, writes farewell letter

Tommy John entered hospice care and left a farewell letter thanking the Yankees and Dr. Frank Jobe, the surgeon whose procedure made his name baseball shorthand.

Tommy John entered hospice care and wrote a farewell letter that the New York Yankees shared during the club’s 78th Old-Timers’ Day at Yankee Stadium. The left-hander’s name is attached to elbow-ligament reconstruction. In the message, John thanked the Yankees organization, the Steinbrenner family and Dr. Frank Jobe for saving his arm, and said the operation had gone on to save the careers of countless pitchers.

John sent the note to fans, former teammates and the organization from his home in Bradenton, Florida, while he battled health issues. The club released a letter in which John thanked the organization for giving him an “opportunity to say goodbye to everyone.” At 83, John’s career included 26 major league seasons, with the last 14 coming after surgery.

Tommy John surgery replaces a torn ulnar collateral ligament with a tendon from another part of the body or from a cadaver. The first operation was performed by Dr. Frank Jobe on Dodgers pitcher Tommy John in September 1974. John was in the middle of a dream season that year, leading the National League with 13 victories when the injury and surgery changed the course of his career.

The Yankees’ 78th Old-Timers’ Day at Yankee Stadium included traditional introductions followed by an alumni game, with nine Monument Park inductees scheduled to attend and FreshDirect listed as the presenting sponsor.