Tommy Robinson detained at Heathrow under counter-terrorism law after online posts

Tommy Robinson said police held him for three hours at Heathrow and seized his phones, using terror-search powers amid unrest linked to Northern Ireland riots.

Tommy Robinson was detained at Heathrow Airport and had his phones seized after posting heavily online about the unrest in Northern Ireland, placing one of Britain’s most polarizing far-right agitators at the center of a renewed fight over counter-terror powers and free speech. Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, said police held him for about three hours and took both of his phones after he returned to Britain from Russia via Turkey.

The stop was carried out under Schedule 3 of the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019, a border power that allows officers at ports to stop, question, search and detain people to determine whether they appear to be involved in hostile activity. The Metropolitan Police later said a 43-year-old had been stopped and then released after interview. Robinson’s detention is likely to deepen debate over where the line should be drawn between preventing violence and policing extremist speech that circulates online.

The Heathrow stop came against the backdrop of a volatile week in Northern Ireland. Police in north Belfast said they responded to a stabbing on Kinnaird Avenue shortly after 10.30 p.m. on June 8, and a 30-year-old Sudanese man was charged with attempted murder. Police have said they are not treating the stabbing as terrorism. In the days that followed, rioters targeted homes and businesses owned by ethnic minorities and foreign residents, and officers used water cannon and plastic bullets during the disorder.

Source: i.guim.co.uk

The unrest drew sharp political condemnation. Northern Ireland Justice Minister Naomi Long accused far-right commentators of stoking racial tensions and weaponizing local fears, while UK minister Hilary Benn described the anti-immigration violence as “racist thuggery.” Thousands later gathered outside Belfast City Hall on June 13 for an anti-racism rally, underscoring the scale of the backlash and the effort to push back against the violence.

The case highlights a difficult legal and political balance. Border officers do not need to show an arrest-level threshold to use Schedule 3, but they do need to justify suspicion around hostile activity, a standard now being tested in a case involving a figure whose online reach has long made him a lightning rod. With police in Northern Ireland also publishing a stakeholder update page on the north Belfast stabbing and ensuing protests, the episode is set to keep pressure on ministers and police over how far the state should go when extremist rhetoric spills into public disorder.