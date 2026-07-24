Tony Romo arrested in Milwaukee on suspicion of drunk driving

Tony Romo was pulled over in Milwaukee and later booked on suspicion of OWI after reports said he failed field sobriety tests.

Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies pulled over Tony Romo in Milwaukee around 6 p.m. Thursday, and reporting identified the 46-year-old as the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst. He was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated after being stopped while driving southbound on I-43.

The arrest report cited in local coverage said Romo performed poorly on field sobriety tests before being taken into custody and later released. One account placed the stop closer to 8 p.m. Thursday, leaving a discrepancy in the reported timeline that has not been reconciled in the public record.

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Fox6 News described the case as a first-offense OWI, and one report noted that in Wisconsin a first-offense OWI is generally handled as a civil offense rather than a criminal charge. A court date was said to have been set, but no date was included in the reporting available here.

MC2 Elisia V. Gonzales, USN via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Romo’s case drew outsized attention because he is not only a former NFL quarterback but also one of the league’s most recognizable broadcasters, a profile that places his arrest under a much brighter spotlight than an ordinary Milwaukee OWI stop. That visibility does not change the legal process ahead, but it does shape how closely the public and the sports world will watch each step.