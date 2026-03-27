Affordable Summer Travel Destinations for 2026

Discover six budget-friendly destinations for your next summer vacation, with insights into travel costs, local experiences, and tips for saving.

With travel costs on the rise, many vacationers are seeking out destinations that offer great experiences without breaking the bank. The Washington Post recently highlighted six destinations where travelers can enjoy a memorable summer vacation on a budget. Drawing on cost comparisons and tourism data, this guide provides a closer look at these affordable getaways, tips for stretching your travel dollar, and resources to help you plan smart.

Why Budget Travel Is on the Rise

Rising airfare, hotel prices, and global inflation have made cost a central factor for many planning their next holiday. According to Numbeo's cost of living data, average expenses for accommodations, dining, and attractions can vary dramatically between destinations, making careful selection more important than ever. The OECD's research further indicates that families are increasingly prioritizing value and flexibility in their travel planning.

Six Destinations for Cheaper Summer Vacations

Drawing from The Washington Post's recommendations, travelers can find significant savings by choosing:

Lisbon, Portugal : Known for its historic neighborhoods, scenic viewpoints, and affordable cuisine, Lisbon consistently ranks among Europe's best-value capitals. According to Statista travel statistics, Portugal offers some of the lowest average hotel rates in Western Europe.

: Known for its historic neighborhoods, scenic viewpoints, and affordable cuisine, Lisbon consistently ranks among Europe's best-value capitals. According to Statista travel statistics, Portugal offers some of the lowest average hotel rates in Western Europe. Mexico City, Mexico : Mexico’s capital is a vibrant, culture-rich metropolis where travelers can enjoy world-class museums and cuisine at a fraction of the price found in other major cities. Numbeo reports low costs for dining and transportation.

: Mexico’s capital is a vibrant, culture-rich metropolis where travelers can enjoy world-class museums and cuisine at a fraction of the price found in other major cities. Numbeo reports low costs for dining and transportation. Sofia, Bulgaria : As one of Eastern Europe’s most affordable capitals, Sofia offers stunning churches, lively nightlife, and budget-friendly lodging.

: As one of Eastern Europe’s most affordable capitals, Sofia offers stunning churches, lively nightlife, and budget-friendly lodging. Budapest, Hungary : Famous for its thermal baths and grand architecture, Budapest is a favorite among budget travelers. TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice often features Budapest for its affordability and value.

: Famous for its thermal baths and grand architecture, Budapest is a favorite among budget travelers. TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice often features Budapest for its affordability and value. Hanoi, Vietnam : Vietnam’s capital is known for its bustling markets, historical sites, and inexpensive yet flavorful street food. Accommodation and activity costs remain low compared to other Asian capitals.

: Vietnam’s capital is known for its bustling markets, historical sites, and inexpensive yet flavorful street food. Accommodation and activity costs remain low compared to other Asian capitals. San Antonio, Texas: For those traveling within the United States, San Antonio offers a blend of history, culture, and outdoor attractions, with hotel and dining costs well below those of larger U.S. cities according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey.

How These Destinations Compare in Cost

To put these choices in perspective, travelers considering Numbeo’s interactive cost-of-living tables can compare typical expenses such as:

Average hotel nights in Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia are often less than half the price of comparable stays in Western Europe or North America.

in Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia are often less than half the price of comparable stays in Western Europe or North America. Meals for two in Lisbon or Hanoi can run as little as $10-20, compared to $40-60 in cities like Paris or New York.

in Lisbon or Hanoi can run as little as $10-20, compared to $40-60 in cities like Paris or New York. Public transit and local attractions in Sofia, Budapest, and Mexico City are accessible for just a few dollars per day.

For families, the OECD's analysis notes that destinations with strong local infrastructure and affordable group activities, such as San Antonio’s River Walk or Budapest’s parks, offer exceptional value.

Travel Tips for Saving Even More

Travel during shoulder seasons (late spring or early fall) for lower prices and fewer crowds.

Book accommodations directly or use price-comparison sites to find the best deals.

Take advantage of free walking tours and public events, which are common in these cities.

Use local public transportation instead of taxis or rideshares for further savings.

Looking Ahead

As travelers plan for the upcoming summer, choosing affordable destinations can make extended vacations and enriching experiences accessible to more people. By leveraging resources like TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice for cheap destinations and referencing official UNWTO tourism statistics, vacationers can compare costs, ratings, and travel trends to make informed choices. With careful research and flexible planning, this summer’s getaway can be both memorable and budget-friendly.