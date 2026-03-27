Top Memphis Concerts to See in April 2026

Memphis welcomes a diverse lineup of concerts this April, featuring national stars and local talent at iconic venues across the city.

Memphis is set to host an exciting lineup of concerts this April, with renowned national acts and local favorites performing at venues throughout the city. Music fans can look forward to a wide range of genres and artists, underscoring Memphis's reputation as a vibrant live music destination.

Notable Artists Taking the Stage

The Commercial Appeal highlights several high-profile concerts scheduled in Memphis this April. The city's concert calendar features performances by acclaimed touring musicians as well as homegrown talent, offering something for fans of rock, pop, country, blues, and more.

Major headliners will perform at large venues, drawing attendees from across the region. Fans can access full event listings through Songkick's Memphis concerts database and track artist tour stops, dates, and setlists.

Smaller clubs and historic music halls will feature up-and-coming artists and local bands, providing opportunities to discover new acts in more intimate settings. The Memphis Music Foundation venue directory offers background on these iconic locations, including venue capacity and genre focus.

Official ticketing and venue lineups are regularly updated on Ticketmaster's Memphis concert listings, where fans can view ticket availability for April events.

Venues Hosting This Month's Biggest Shows

Memphis's rich live music scene includes a mix of large arenas, historic theaters, and legendary clubs. According to the official Memphis concert calendar, April will see major performances at venues such as:

FedExForum : Hosting national tours and high-capacity events.

: Hosting national tours and high-capacity events. Orpheum Theatre : Showcasing both touring acts and special one-night performances.

: Showcasing both touring acts and special one-night performances. Beale Street clubs: Featuring blues, soul, and rock musicians in legendary local spots.

Many venues are highlighted in the Pollstar Memphis concert listings, which provide historical attendance data and artist schedules for April 2026.

Memphis's Live Music Landscape in 2026

Live music attendance in Memphis remains strong, with the city consistently ranking among the top U.S. cities for concertgoers. Data from Statista's live music attendance report shows Memphis maintains a robust market for both large-scale and club-level events, attracting local audiences and music tourists alike.

April's concert schedule reflects Memphis's enduring appeal as a hub for live music, thanks to its historic venues, diverse talent pool, and ongoing support from fans and local organizations. The city's music scene continues to evolve, blending tradition with new sounds and artists.

How to Get Tickets and Stay Updated

Fans can browse comprehensive event listings for April through Songkick and Memphis Travel, which provide up-to-date information on dates, venues, and lineups.

Ticket availability, prices, and official records are available on Ticketmaster.

For venue details and background, the Memphis Music Foundation offers resources on the city's most notable music spaces.

Looking Ahead

With a dynamic concert roster and a range of venues to suit every taste, Memphis is poised for a lively April filled with memorable music experiences. Whether seeing a favorite artist or exploring new sounds, local and visiting fans can expect a month rich in musical variety and energy.